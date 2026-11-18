On November 18, Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov was released from custody in Abu Dhabi after being sentenced in the case involving the assault on Merab Dvalishvili.

Khabib’s brother and the other participants in the brawl were released from prison, and their sentences were commuted to a fine of 150,000 dirhams (about $41,000).

The court revised its previous decision following the withdrawal of claims by the victims and their appeals to the Abu Dhabi authorities. According to the court’s previous ruling, Nurmagomedov and members of his team were to serve six months in prison and pay a fine twice as large.

This was reported by The National, citing the court’s decision.

Fighter Dvalishvili reported an assault at a hotel in Abu Dhabi — The National.

Video: Boxer Nurmagomedov and his team beat up former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili.

As a reminder, the brawl at the Abu Dhabi hotel involving Nurmagomedov angered the head of the UFC

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