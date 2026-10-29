In the United States, the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Spruance had been deployed for 342 days as of October 29, 2026, setting a postwar record for US Navy destroyers. The ship departed Naval Base San Diego on November 21, 2025, as part of the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and remained at sea after the carrier returned to its home port, Defense News reports.

The length of Spruance's deployment significantly exceeded the seven-month benchmark the US Navy typically cites for ships based in the country. Sailors' families repeatedly received information about the ship's possible imminent return, but those expectations were postponed. According to the publication, the expected return dates of USS John Finn, USS Mustin and USS Rafael Peralta were also moved from 2026 to 2027, while some deployments may last more than 14 months.

Maintenance schedule shift

A prolonged stay at sea may delay scheduled maintenance and reduce the time available for crew training before the next assignments. Under the 36-month Optimized Fleet Response Plan cycle for US-based ships, eight months are allocated for depot-level maintenance, 10 months for training, and 18 months for deployment and sustainment of readiness.

Navy budget documents show that the timing of USS Spruance's next maintenance period has changed. In the fiscal year 2025 budget, this period was planned from July 3, 2026, to February 21, 2027. In the fiscal year 2027 budget, its start was moved to January 19, 2027, and its completion to April 28. Thus, the planned start was pushed back by 200 days.

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Pressure on shipyards

The US Government Accountability Office reported that private companies collectively spent nearly 10,000 more days than planned on destroyer repairs in fiscal years 2015–2022. As of August 2022, deferred work on Navy surface ships was estimated at $2.3 billion.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle said on October 26 that the return of destroyers following deployments lasting more than 300 days could create a multi-year burden on maintenance schedules. The commander of Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Rear Admiral Kevon Hakimzadeh, also warned of the limited capacity of shipyards to receive a significant number of ships returning from the Middle East.

The actual scope of work and the length of time Spruance will be unavailable for operations will be determined after the ship is assessed at the end of its deployment, the publication notes.

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