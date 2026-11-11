The second day of talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia on ending the war is underway in Abu Dhabi: key takeaways

On November 11, trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are continuing in Abu Dhabi. Among the key topics of the meeting are the territorial issue, possible conditions for ending the war, and next steps toward reaching agreements.

The talks are taking place amid efforts to find ways to end Russian aggression. It is expected that, based on the results, the participants will be able to outline the further course of the consultations.

The second day of talks in Abu Dhabi began with a trilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. Following that, the Ukrainian delegation plans to hold a separate meeting with European partners. This was announced by Rustem Umerov, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

“We are beginning the second day of talks. First, a trilateral meeting with the U.S. and Russia. After that, we will hold a separate meeting with our European partners. We are working on it,” he wrote.

Representatives of the Russian Federation plan to address the press after the conclusion of the trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia. A statement is expected this afternoon.

It is noteworthy that after the conclusion of the first round of talks on November 10, the Russian delegation announced that it would not hold a press briefing. Now, representatives of the Russian Federation have changed their plans and intend to report on the results of the consultations.

Earlier, Zelenskyy outlined the main objective of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the results of the first day of consultations in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on November 10. The negotiation process began with consultations with European and American partners, followed by a trilateral meeting involving delegations from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine raised the issue of a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties discussed options for an exchange in a “1,000 for 1,000” or even “1,500 for 1,500” format. No final agreements have been reached yet, but the U.S. delegation plans to raise this issue during its next contacts with the Russian side.

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