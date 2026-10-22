In Aqaba, at the bottom of the Red Sea, there is an underwater military museum featuring 21 pieces of military equipment

In the Jordanian city of Aqaba, at the bottom of the Red Sea, there is an underwater military museum consisting of 21 pieces of military equipment arranged in battle formation at a depth of up to 24 meters.

The exhibition, which includes tanks, helicopters, armored vehicles, and anti-aircraft guns, was submerged to create an artificial reef and reduce the impact of tourism on natural coral reefs. The sunken objects have already become home to corals, moray eels, parrotfish, butterflyfish, and other marine organisms, and can be viewed by scuba diving or from glass-bottom boats.

Source: Discover Wildlife.

Polish divers discovered a sunken 19th-century sailing ship in the Baltic Sea, which had more than 100 sealed bottles of champagne, wine, premium mineral water, and porcelain on board.

During large-scale work on a railway tunnel project in the Swedish city of Varberg, workers stumbled upon a unique archaeological find. At the site where the coastline once ran and a harbor was located, researchers discovered the remains of six ancient ships from various eras.

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