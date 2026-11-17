The Amsterdam City Council has approved another increase in the tourist tax on stays in the city. The new rates will take effect on January 1, 2027.

According to the decision adopted on November 12, the tax rate will increase from the current 12.5% to 16% of the cost of a room or apartment (excluding VAT). Since the tax is calculated as a percentage, the amount will depend directly on the class and price of the selected accommodation.

For example, for a room costing 200 euros per night (including VAT), the tourist tax in 2027 will amount to approximately 26.45 euros per night instead of the current 20.66 euros — meaning a four-day trip will cost approximately 23 euros more. For cruise ship passengers arriving without an overnight stay, a fixed rate of 15 euros per person currently remains in effect.

City officials explain this move as a way to combat overtourism and the strain on the city’s infrastructure. Back in 2021, Amsterdam authorities set a limit of 20 million tourist overnight stays per year, but in 2025, that figure reached 23.7 million (plus 21.9 million day-trippers).

Representatives of the hotel industry and the local opposition have criticized the initiative. In their view, the price increase will primarily deter affluent travelers—who support restaurants and the cultural sector—without solving the problem of mass budget tourism. The city council rejected the opposition’s proposal to introduce a flat fee of 14.50 euros per person per night. At the same time, the ruling coalition plans to gradually increase this tax to 20% in the coming years.

Source: The Independent.

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