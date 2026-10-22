In England and Wales, judges will be able to impose additional prison sanctions on offenders who refuse to attend sentencing hearings and face the families of victims. The new rules are expected to come into force next year, The Guardian reports.

What restrictions are envisaged

The new rules, which are to be submitted to parliament on Thursday, will expand judges' powers. They will be able to strip prisoners of prison privileges for up to 84 days, keep them in a cell for up to 21 days, cancel social visits for 27 days, or limit visits to once every four weeks for 84 days.

According to the Ministry of Justice, these measures will complement existing rules. They allow an offender to be ordered to attend sentencing, while failure to comply with such an order may result in a fine or up to two additional years in prison for contempt of court.

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Exception for visits with children

For prisoners aged 18 to 20, the maximum period of deprivation of privileges will be 21 days, while cell confinement may last up to 10 days. Visits with prisoners' children will not be restricted in order to maintain family ties, if this is in the child's best interests.

The Ministry of Justice said that no measure can guarantee an offender's attendance at a hearing, but broader powers will strengthen the consequences of refusal. Claire Waxman, Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales, said that such refusal deepens families' trauma and deprives them of one of the few moments of accountability in the justice process.

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