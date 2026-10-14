In England, the government is launching its first nationwide campaign to find foster carers, aiming to create 10,000 new foster care places by the end of the parliamentary term. The initiative is primarily aimed at people aged 30 to 49 and is intended to involve them in caring for children who need care.

As The Guardian reports, the number of households taking in children has fallen by 10% since 2021. More than a third of current foster carers are aged over 60.

Flexible care formats

At the same time, the government will trial new models of foster care, including short-term placements and weekend fostering. Children’s Minister Josh MacAlister said such formats should make fostering more accessible to a wider range of people, including through intergenerational or part-time care.

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According to him, without a rapid and substantial expansion of the system, children who could live in a family environment will remain in residential care facilities or live far from the places where they grew up.

Carer shortage and financial pressure

Foster care is the main form of care for children in state care in England. Of the 81,770 such children, around 56,400 are living with foster families at any one time.

Research by the Coram Institute for Children found that more than half a million adults want to become foster carers, while around 3.4 million are interested in the possibility. At the same time, care-sector organisations stress not only the recruitment of new people but also the retention of current carers. Reasons cited for their departure include feeling undervalued, problems in interactions with social workers and financial pressure. According to the Fostering Network, only 33% of carers believe that payments fully cover the costs of raising a child.

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