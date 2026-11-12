Two powerful earthquakes were recorded in Antarctica in an area previously thought to be inactive

An international team of scientists has determined that two powerful earthquakes, with magnitudes of 7.5 and 7.6, which occurred in 2025, originated in an ancient tectonic structure that was previously considered geologically inactive. This discovery may force scientists to rethink established ideas about geological processes.

Both earthquakes were recorded in the Drake Passage, between South America and Antarctica. Their epicenters were located just 15 kilometers apart, and 49 days elapsed between the earthquakes.

This discovery, published on October 30, 2026, in the scientific journal *Communications Earth & Environment*, challenges one of the long-held assumptions in geology. It turns out that just because a tectonic plate has stopped moving on its own does not mean that its ancient faults have lost the ability to trigger earthquakes.

The study, led by Emanuele Lodolo of the Italian National Institute of Oceanography and Experimental Geophysics, suggests that some geological “scars” can retain their fragility for extremely long periods of time.



The Earth’s surface is divided into tectonic plates that slowly move across the mantle. Their boundaries are the main zones of seismic activity on the planet—it is there that stress builds up in the rocks, which is periodically released in the form of earthquakes. However, the Earth’s tectonic history is far more complex than the current map of its plates.

Over millions of years, some plates have completely disappeared as independent structures—usually because they were subducted beneath other plates in a process called subduction.

Others became part of larger tectonic systems. One such system is the ancient “Phoenix” plate, remnants of which are located near the Antarctic Peninsula.

Researchers studied two major earthquakes in this region and discovered that their epicenters coincide with the location of an ancient transform fault.

Such faults form when two sections of the oceanic crust move in different directions—as if sliding past one another. When this movement ceases, structures known as oceanic fault zones remain in their place.

Traditionally, such zones were considered tectonically inactive. But new findings show that they may harbor mechanical weaknesses that, under certain conditions, can reactivate.

The Earth’s scars do not always heal

To reconstruct the sequence of events, scientists combined seismic data with geophysical information about the seafloor—specifically, they used seismic reflection profiles. This method allows researchers to study subsurface structures using waves that penetrate the Earth’s interior and return, reflecting off various geological layers.

The results showed that the earthquakes occurred in the zone of an ancient fault, where deformations are still concentrated. But why might a structure whose activity ceased long ago “come back to life”?

Scientists attribute this to a combination of two factors. First, the geometry of the inherited ancient fault promotes the concentration of stresses in specific locations. Second, modern interactions between the Scotia and Antarctic plates transmit forces even to distant regions. Thus, a fracture that formed millions of years ago under completely different conditions can once again play an important role.

The study also found evidence that volcanic materials can penetrate the rock through these weakened structures. Furthermore, scientists believe that the ancient fracture now functions as a massive slip zone within the part of the Phoenix Plate that continues to slowly subduct beneath the South Shetland Islands.

In other words, the Earth’s crust does not start “from scratch” every time its tectonic structure changes. It always inherits its fractures and weak spots.

A New Challenge for Seismic Risk Maps

The implications of this discovery extend far beyond Antarctic waters. Seismic hazard models typically focus on active plate boundaries—that’s where powerful earthquakes most often occur. However, there are also so-called intraplate earthquakes—that is, those that occur within the tectonic plate itself.

This study shows that some ancient oceanic fault zones can trigger very powerful earthquakes, even without being active plate boundaries. This, of course, does not mean that all old faults are necessarily dangerous—or that scientists can now predict when the next earthquake will occur.

Their reactivation depends on current stresses, the orientation of the structures, and their mechanical properties. But our understanding of exactly where seismic energy can accumulate and be released has changed.

Continents and oceans retain a physical memory of their geological past. And some of its chapters, no matter how final they may seem, can still be torn open.

National Geographic reports on this.



An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 was recorded in the Chernivtsi region.

Earlier, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 occurred in the Poltava region.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 was recorded in Zakarpattia .

Read us on