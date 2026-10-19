In Australia, independent MP Helen Haines was injured during a “serious incident” near her office in the state of Victoria. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the suspect had been taken into custody.

Incident in Victoria

The incident occurred on Monday, October 19. According to Channel NewsAsia, Australian media reported that Haines was struck near her electorate office in Victoria. Police said the MP sustained critical injuries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In a photo caption, CNA describes Haines as an independent MP representing the neighbouring electorate of Indi. The photograph was taken on May 9, 2026, in Albury, New South Wales, during the Farrer by-election.

Prime Minister’s reaction

Albanese told journalists that at this extraordinarily difficult time, everyone’s thoughts were with Haines, her family, friends, team and community. The prime minister added that they were praying for her full recovery.

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