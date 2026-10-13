In Australia, Small Business Minister Anne Aly called remarks by Liberal Party MP Angie Bell in parliament racist and misogynistic. Speaking in the lower house, Bell said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Aly should be publicly shamed and pelted with stones in a square over the Tax Office’s decision to ban credit card payments.

Withdrawal of remarks

Bell was delivering a speech in support of the Coalition’s bill to overturn the Australian Taxation Office’s ban on credit card payments. House Leader Tony Burke raised concerns over “imagery of physical violence,” after which the MP withdrew her words, ABC News Australia reports.

The ban caused dissatisfaction in the business community. Last week, the government intervened so that the Tax Office would delay its introduction until July next year.

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Minister’s and opposition’s reaction

Aly, who became the first Muslim woman elected to the federal parliament, said in a video for Instagram and TikTok that she had received 19 death threats on social media this week alone. According to her, she had previously also received threats worded in similar terms. The minister said such remarks were a call for violence against another parliamentarian and ran counter to Australian values.

A spokesperson for Opposition Leader Angus Taylor said Bell did the right thing by withdrawing her words. Shadow Foreign Minister Ted O’Brien also said the MP had done the right thing and praised her work in the shadow cabinet and in the Gold Coast electorate of Moncrieff.

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