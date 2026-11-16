A Cypriot man was arrested in Dubai in connection with a case involving the planning of a contract killing in Limassol

A Cypriot citizen wanted in connection with an investigation into the planning of a contract killing in Limassol has been detained in the United Arab Emirates. The man was stopped by law enforcement officers at Dubai Airport as he was about to leave the country.

According to the investigation, the suspect is believed to have been involved in organizing an assassination attempt on 55-year-old Yorgos Xiourroupas. The likely motive for the crime may have been a multimillion-dollar financial dispute with the victim’s former business partners.

Cypriot police have already been informed of the suspect’s arrest but are currently awaiting official confirmation from UAE authorities.

Meanwhile, another suspected mastermind of the assassination attempt, a man of Arab descent, remains at large.

As a reminder, a scheme involving the use of other people’s accounts to launder money for fraudsters was uncovered in Dubai.

In Cyprus, assets totaling more than €51.5 million have been frozen since 2023.

In Limassol, former directors of a company linked to Abramovich are set to stand trial.

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