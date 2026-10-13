In Ethiopia, social media has become a platform for propaganda and disinformation amid renewed fighting in the north of the country between federal forces and a coalition of rebel groups. Millions of Ethiopians use such platforms as a daily source of news.

Information confrontation

Pro-government and pro-rebel accounts are competing to influence coverage of events and are trying to shape the information agenda. This was reported by France 24.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the outlet, due to the activity of such accounts, social platforms have become an environment for spreading propaganda and disinformation. This is taking place amid the resumption of hostilities between federal forces and a coalition of rebel groups in the north of the country.

The difficulty of verifying data

Journalists have limited access to the frontline, making it increasingly difficult to verify information about events on the ground. As a result, independent confirmation of reports spread on social media is complicated.

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