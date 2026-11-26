France and Germany have proposed mechanisms to safeguard the European Union’s upcoming seven-year budget for 2028–2034 and funding for Ukraine in the event that Marine Le Pen comes to power in France; she has promised to cut Paris’s net contribution to the EU budget in half, halt financial support for Kyiv, and has suggested refusing to ratify the budget agreement.

According to sources in European circles and a source close to the politician, the French government has proposed allocating an additional €35 billion in agricultural subsidies to the budget, which is intended to make it more difficult for Le Pen to revise or cancel the agreement, while Germany has proposed enshrining future funding for Ukraine directly in EU budget legislation to prevent it from being blocked by a veto from any member state.

EU leaders will begin their first discussion of the budget proposals on November 26–27 in Brussels, hoping to reach an agreement by the end of 2026, after which negotiations with the European Parliament and national ratification will take place. At the same time, completing ratification before the presidential election in France in April 2027 is considered unlikely due to the parliamentary recess at the end of February.

The publication also noted that, to carry out her plans, Le Pen must not only win the presidential election but also secure a parliamentary majority for her party, the National Rally.

Source: Financial Times.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, called on European leaders to reach an agreement on the bloc’s seven-year budget by the end of the year. The French president stated that after January, there will be no political leeway left to reach an agreement.

European Union leaders expect to make a final decision on a new €45 billion loan for Ukraine and to approve the bloc’s multiannual budget for 2028–2034 during the summit on December 17–18.

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