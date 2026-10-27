Estonia Wants to Expand the Government's Authority to Shut Down Mobile Networks

Estonia plans to expand the powers of government agencies to restrict radio and mobile communications. The corresponding bill aims to simplify measures to counter drones and strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure.

The Estonian Parliament’s Economic Affairs Committee has referred the bill to the plenary session for consideration. The document proposes amending the current rules, which currently limit the ability to restrict communications primarily to specific territories or facilities.

Committee Chair Marek Reinaas explained that current legislation does not fully address modern security challenges. Expanding these powers should help government agencies more effectively counter drones and protect critical infrastructure, including power substations, gas infrastructure, and fuel storage facilities.

Under the proposed changes, radio and mobile communications may be restricted when necessary for relevant authorities to carry out their duties and prevent threats, regardless of where they arise. At the same time, a frequency license issued by the Department of Consumer Protection and Technical Supervision will remain required for such actions.

The bill also provides for the possibility of restricting communications during training exercises and equipment testing. This applies, in particular, to educational institutions that train specialists in countering drones, as well as companies that develop drones and electronic countermeasures.

The committee agreed to bring Bill No. 1061 SE before the plenary session of parliament on November 18. The first reading of the bill is scheduled to be completed at that time.

Source: Postimees

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