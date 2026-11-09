Authorities in the Indian state of Goa are conducting raids against foreigners who violate visa regulations.

On November 4, three Russian citizens were deported from the country, and the next day, three more violators were identified.

All six entered India on tourist visas but remained in the country after their visas expired. Local authorities stated that the inspections will continue.

In the first ten months of 2026, 76 foreigners were deported from Goa. In the first half of the year, 14 of them were Russian citizens—the largest group among all those deported.

Source: The Goan Everyday

Russians arriving in Mexico have increasingly faced entry bans and deportation. Russian citizens have been complaining about this on social media.

Negotiations between India and Russia on introducing a visa-free regime for organized tourist groups have failed to yield results. The parties have suspended work on the relevant agreement, despite repeated calls by Vladimir Putin to reach an agreement.

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