At least 24 killed in bus-truck crash in India — BBC News

At least 24 people were killed and another 11 injured after a bus collided with a truck in the northeastern Indian state of Assam. The crash occurred on a highway near Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district, BBC News reports.

The injured were taken to hospital

The injured were hospitalized at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. According to Assam Rural Development Minister Atul Bora, college students were among those killed. Their names have not yet been publicly disclosed.

The bus was carrying passengers from Bokakhat and was heading to Nagaon. Bokakhat is known as the gateway to Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its one-horned rhinoceroses.

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The causes of the crash are being established

According to Bora, eyewitnesses said that one of the vehicles may have been speeding. However, the exact cause of the crash is to be established during the investigation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the scale of the tragedy had shocked everyone. He added that the authorities' priority was to provide the injured with the best possible medical care as quickly as possible. Lurinjyoti Gogoi, leader of a regional opposition party, said that road safety had long been a serious problem in the state.

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