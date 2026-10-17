In New Delhi, 31-year-old Abhijit Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party protest movement, was released from custody. He was detained on October 16 while heading to a rally in the central Connaught Place district, Dawn reports.

According to NDTV and India Today, police detained Dipke to prevent a breach of public order. On the afternoon of October 17, he left the police station, waved to journalists and gave a thumbs-up gesture. His release was also reported by Ratna Singh, the head of the movement's legal department.

Protests against the Election Commission

Opposition parties and Cockroach Janata Party activists are holding rallies demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. They accuse the electoral body of manipulating voter lists in favor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

More than 130 million voters were removed during the revision of the lists. The Election Commission rejected allegations of supporting any political force and said that people who were mistakenly excluded from the lists can register again. The Bharatiya Janata Party, for its part, accused its opponents of trying to undermine democracy by casting doubt on lawful electoral procedures.

Other detentions

Earlier on October 17, student activist Neha Bora was also released from custody. She had been detained the previous day while heading toward central New Delhi together with dozens of supporters. After her release, Bora called for Gyanesh Kumar to be removed from office and for the special intensive revision of voter lists to be stopped.

Two other movement leaders, Ashuthosh Ranka and Saurabh Das, remain in custody. They were detained on October 14 after entering Jantar Mantar, a long-standing protest venue that police declared closed to demonstrations.

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