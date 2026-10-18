51 orangutans rescued from fires in Indonesia — France 24

In Indonesia, conservation groups evacuated at least 51 critically endangered orangutans from areas engulfed by large-scale forest fires. Smoke from the fires caused prolonged air pollution in several Southeast Asian countries, France 24 reports.

Evacuation of orangutans

The West Kalimantan Nature Conservation Agency and the Indonesian nonprofit organization YIARI said their team evacuated 51 orangutans from various locations in the province between August 6 and October 19. According to Indonesia's Ministry of Forestry, up to 96 animals may have been rescued in Kalimantan in recent months, but officials did not specify the exact number.

In the village of Hampangen in Central Kalimantan, three conservation agencies also rescued a 20-year-old male orangutan. The animal was sedated, after which a medical team examined it and transported it to a rehabilitation center. WWF Indonesia coordinator Fenky Wirada noted that orangutans still remain in small forest patches.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Toxic smoke in the region

Fires on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra caused months-long haze that affected Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and East Timor. Pollution led to school closures, an increase in respiratory illnesses among people and animals, and restrictions on outdoor activities.

In Singapore, the current period of unhealthy air quality has become the longest since the 2015 regional crisis; it began on October 5. Concentrations of fine particulate matter PM2.5 in some western parts of the country at times reached the “very unhealthy” category. Indonesia's Ministry of Transportation reported that since mid-August, haze has affected about 2,400 flights due to deteriorating visibility near airports.

Atmospheric science expert Wang Jingyu linked the prolonged drought to a strong El Niño phenomenon and a large number of typhoons in East Asia, which diverted moisture away from the fire-hit areas.

Read us on