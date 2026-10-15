In Shanidar Cave in the Zagros Mountains in northern Iraq, researchers discovered a partial skeleton of a Neanderthal who lived about 75,000 years ago. A round hole about 15 millimeters in diameter was preserved in the left shoulder blade, indicating a deep puncture wound. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Likely fatal injury

The remains, which scientists named Shanidar A, were found beneath a layer of rocks and sediment about 7.5 meters thick. The sex of this individual could not be determined, while the age at death is estimated to have been in the mid-40s.

The shape of the injury indicates that it may have been inflicted by a sharpened wooden spear rather than a spear with a stone tip. Researchers believe the spear entered from above on a downward trajectory: it penetrated the left side of the chest from the front, passed through the body and pierced the shoulder blade. In their view, this caused a rapid death.

Cambridge University archaeologist Graeme Barker called interpersonal violence — within one group of Neanderthals or between different groups — the most likely explanation. Researchers consider scenarios involving an attack by Homo sapiens or an accidental injury less likely.

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Signs of care after an earlier injury

In addition to the shoulder blade, ribs and an almost complete right hand, the team found seven teeth belonging to Shanidar A. Their condition indicates that at least a year before death, the Neanderthal survived a severe blow to the face: the front teeth were broken or lost, one of them was split, and others were displaced.

Lead author of the study, biological anthropologist Emma Pomeroy, noted that such an injury must have substantially complicated eating and drinking. Scientists suggest that Shanidar A may have needed help from group members during recovery — including mashed food and an opportunity to rest.

Shanidar A was one of five Neanderthals — four adults and an infant — whose bodies were carefully placed behind a rock column in the cave. The study results were published in the journal Scientific Reports.

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