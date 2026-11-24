In Iran, a sentence of 74 lashes has been carried out against singer Parastou Ahmadi, who performed without a hijab in a music video published in December 2024. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the singer's lawyer, Mostafa Nili, announced that the punishment had been carried out, as quoted by the Iranian agency ISNA.

The sentence against Ahmadi and her team

According to Nili, the sentence of 74 lashes imposed on Ahmadi and four members of the production team behind her concert video was carried out on Monday. This information was also published by the reformist newspaper Shargh.

In June, the 29-year-old Ahmadi was convicted along with four musicians and four members of her team. They appeared before a court on charges of violating public morality and complicity in creating, transmitting, distributing and publishing obscene content. The reports do not specify what happened to the other four convicted individuals.

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The concert video

The video of Ahmadi's performance received millions of views on YouTube. The singer performed sad songs before an empty audience on a dimly lit stage on the grounds of a traditional caravanserai, where the only decoration was a large Persian carpet.

The musicians wore black, while Ahmadi wore a long spaghetti-strap dress and dark red lipstick. The source notes that women in Iran are prohibited from singing publicly and must also comply with requirements for modest clothing and wearing a headscarf.

Reaction from human rights defenders

In early October, Amnesty International spoke out against the sentence being upheld on appeal and called on Iranian authorities to refrain from carrying out punishments by flogging. Channel NewsAsia also notes that an increasing number of Iranian women have been appearing without hijabs following protests that began over the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 after she was detained for an alleged dress code violation.

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