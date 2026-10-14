Iran executes Ali-Sina Mostafafavi on armed attack charges — Euronews

Iran has executed 38-year-old Ali-Sina Mostafafavi, whom the judiciary accused of armed attacks on civilians, conscript soldiers and vehicles in Kerman. Euronews reports.

Judiciary allegations

According to Mizan, Iran's official judiciary news agency, Mostafafavi opened fire on civilians at Azadi Square in Kerman on March 24. The agency said that one person and a girl were injured at the time.

According to Mizan's account, on April 21 he also shot at conscript soldiers and passing vehicles, resulting in injuries to other civilians. The judiciary also accused him of taking part in protests in December 2025 and January 2026 and of sending videos to Persian-language media outside Iran.

Mizan reported that the seized items included a Brno rifle with an optical sight, two shotguns, 246 rounds of ammunition and 30 bottles containing incendiary mixture. The judiciary claimed that Mostafafavi was one of the armed agents of the American-Israeli enemy.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The prisoner's final days

Mostafafavi was a musician and mountaineer from Kerman who played the tar. He was held at Shahab Prison in Kerman and was transferred to solitary confinement in the final days before his execution. His family was summoned for a final visit.

He was convicted under the charge of moharebeh, which is translated as enmity against God. Under Iranian law, this charge is associated with armed acts that endanger people's lives, property or honor.

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last shah, said on social media platform X that Mostafafavi was convicted after allegedly forced confessions obtained under torture. Two days earlier, Iran executed 25-year-old Omar Dorastaran, whom the judiciary described as a member of the Sunni armed group Jaish al-Adl.

Amnesty International condemned the execution of five men within one week in cases linked to the January protests. According to the organization, at least 2,159 people were executed in Iran in 2025.

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