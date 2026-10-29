In Italy in 2025, men for the first time outnumbered women among officially identified victims of human trafficking: 966 versus 915. This is stated in the report by Italy’s National Institute of Statistics, Istat, “Human Trafficking in Italy: 2021–2025,” ANSA English reports.

Change in the structure of exploitation

Istat described these changes as a “profound transformation” of the phenomenon. According to the institute, labour exploitation of adult men has become more widespread in recent years than the sexual exploitation of women, which had previously been the most common form of human trafficking.

In 2025, 1,088 victims of labour exploitation were identified, 883 of whom were men. At the same time, there were 696 victims of sexual exploitation, including 597 women. The share of men among officially identified victims rose from 33% in 2022 to 49.2% in 2025.

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Protection system data

Overall, 1,964 people were officially identified as victims of human trafficking in Italy in 2025. Of them, 53 were minors, or 2.7% of the total.

The protection system recorded 3,520 people last year, compared with 2,398 in 2021. This represents an increase of 46.8%. The number of people undergoing assessment increased by 58.1%, while the number of victims taken into care rose by 19.3%.

Over five years, the share of men covered by the protection system increased from 26.1% to 52.5%. Their number nearly tripled, from 625 in 2021 to 1,848 in 2025. The number of women in the system decreased from 1,697 to 1,564 over this period.

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