In Italy, 426,956 new residence permits were issued to foreign nationals in 2025 — 47.2% more than in 2024, when 290,119 such documents were issued. The national statistical agency Istat reported this, according to ANSA English.

One of the highest figures in 15 years

According to Istat, the 2025 figure was the second highest in the past 15 years. The country issued more new residence permits only in 2022, when the number of documents increased due to the arrival of refugees from Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

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Family and study permits saw the largest increase

The main driver of the increase was the number of permits issued for family reasons: it rose by 61.2%. The number of documents for study increased by 76%.

The issuance of employment-related permits increased by 45.9%. In 83.2% of cases, such permits were obtained by men. At the same time, the number of asylum applications in Italy fell by 15%, and 70% of initial applications were rejected.

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