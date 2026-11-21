Paolo Bulgari, a member of the renowned jewelry dynasty who led the luxury brand Bvlgari for many years, has died in Italy at the age of 90.

The 89-year-old entrepreneur’s family announced his death. The statement highlighted his “profound humanity and entrepreneurial talent, as well as his love for Italy and his role as its ambassador to the world.”

Paolo Bvlgari was the grandson of Bvlgari founder Sotirio Bvlgari. He joined the family business in 1960 and played a key role in the company’s development. It was under his leadership that the House of Bvlgari, which had initially focused solely on jewelry, began producing fragrances and accessories.

Paolo Bulgari’s funeral will take place on November 23 in Rome, at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Gerusalemme.

This was reported by ANSA.

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