Chef Nadia Santini, the first Italian female chef with three Michelin stars, has died in Italy at the age of 72. Together with her husband Antonio, she transformed the family trattoria Dal Pescatore in Runate, in the province of Mantua, into an international fine-dining establishment, ANSA English reports.

The path at Dal Pescatore

Nadia Santini, born Nadia Cavaliere, was born on July 19, 1954, in San Pietro Mussolino in the province of Vicenza. She began cooking out of love for her husband Antonio and learned alongside her mother-in-law Bruna, without attending culinary schools or completing formal internships.

Santini called her style “humanistic” cuisine. It was based on warmth, respect for ingredients and attentive treatment of people. She earned her first Michelin star in 1982, her second in 1988 and her third in 1996.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Since then, Dal Pescatore has not lost its three-star status. According to the agency, it is the Italian restaurant that has retained the Michelin Guide’s highest rating for the longest time.

Awards and farewell

In 2013, Santini was named the world’s best female chef as part of The World's 50 Best Restaurants award. Her sons continue the family business: Giovanni works as a chef, while Alberto manages the restaurant dining room.

The Santini family said on social media that she died after a 12-year battle with illness, surrounded by loved ones. The funeral was scheduled for Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in Canneto sull'Oglio, where Runate is located. The authorities of the Lombardy region expressed condolences to her husband Antonio and their sons.

Read us on