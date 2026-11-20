On Friday, November 20, a nationwide 24-hour strike against the rising cost of living began in Italy. Workers in both the public and private sectors joined the strike, which has already caused disruptions in the operations of a number of institutions and the transportation system.

As part of the protest, workers in various industries have suspended work to protest the rising cost of living.

The 24-hour strike was called by the CGIL labor union and will include all public and private sector workers: 100 rallies and marches are planned for Friday to protest the high cost of living and budget cuts in healthcare and education. Students, who are also protesting against rising defense spending, will join the workers.

The protests have already caused disruptions to the capital’s public transportation. Rome’s Metro Line C is closed, and service on Lines A and B may be reduced. Reductions are also possible for surface transportation.

Three marches are planned for the morning in central Rome. In addition to the CGIL union march, which will begin at Piazza Vittorio Emanuele and proceed to Via dei Fori Imperiali, two student demonstrations are scheduled: one at Piazza della Piramide and one at Piazza Aldo Moro in front of the University of Rome La Sapienza. Two other demonstrations are also planned at Piazza dei Santi Apostoli and in front of the Ministry of Education.

Air and rail transportation, as well as rail freight services, were excluded from the strike following the intervention of the Guarantee Commission. However, another rail workers’ strike, announced by the unions, will begin on Saturday at 9:00 p.m.

This was reported by ANSA.



The CGIL union confirmed a general strike in Italy on November 20 — ANSA English

See also: A general strike has begun in Italy, with protests in several cities — ANSA English

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