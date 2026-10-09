A record-breaking theft of luxury wine worth 5 million euros took place in Italy – Blic

An unprecedented theft occurred at a warehouse in Tuscany belonging to the renowned Italian winery Marchesi Antinori: thieves stole 30,000 bottles of premium wine with a total value of approximately 5 million euros.

Seven masked individuals disabled the alarm system and surveillance cameras, then used forklifts to load the collectible wine onto two large trucks.

The company’s CEO, Renzo Cottaella, noted that this is the largest crime of its kind in the country’s history. Among the stolen items were such well-known wines as Tignanello, Solaia, and Guado al Tasso, with retail prices ranging from 150 to 500 euros per bottle. According to company officials, the criminals had insider information and were well-versed in wine, as they selected the most valuable items. Law enforcement is investigating the incident and hopes to track down the trucks using traffic cameras.

Blic reports this.

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