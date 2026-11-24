In Italy, Polish Inter midfielder Piotr Zieliński will not play in the home Champions League match against Stuttgart due to a foot injury. The absence of the 32-year-old footballer was announced by Italian club head coach Cristian Chivu at a pre-match press conference.

Injury after national team matches

According to Interia Sport, Zieliński's health problems have persisted since his return from the Poland national team's training camp. The footballer trained individually and missed the Serie A match against Atalanta, which ended 4:4, due to the injury.

Before the Polish team's November training camp, the midfielder scored for Inter in matches against Fiorentina in the league and Feyenoord in the Champions League. During the camp, he played in the Nations League match against Sweden, which ended in a 1:1 draw.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Inter's midfield losses

Inter will also be unable to count on Hakan Çalhanoğlu in the match against Stuttgart. The Turkish midfielder sustained a muscle injury in the game against Atalanta. As Interia Sport reports, citing Italian Eurosport, his absence may last up to a month.

After four rounds, Inter have six points and occupy 15th place in the Champions League league phase table. The Italian club's match against Stuttgart will take place on Wednesday, November 25, at 21:00.

Read us on