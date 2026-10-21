In 2025, 355,772 children were born in Italy, marking a new record low. This is approximately 14,000 fewer than in 2024, ANSA English reports, citing Italy's National Institute of Statistics, Istat.

The decline continues in 2026

According to Istat, 196,864 births were registered in the country from January to July 2026. This is 1.1% fewer than in the same period of the previous year.

The average number of children per woman in Italy in 2025 also reached a new low of 1.14, compared with 1.18 in 2024.

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Mothers' age and popular names

The average age of Italian women at the birth of their first child is 32. A total of 44.1% of children are born outside marriage. The most popular names for newborns in the country were Sofia and Leonardo.

The number of births in Italy has been declining since 2008, when 576,000 children were born in the country. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called halting the decline in births an absolute priority, and her government introduced family support measures and tax breaks for working mothers depending on their income level.

As of July 31, Italy's population stood at 58,949,500, which is 7,000 more than at the beginning of the year.

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