Large-scale protests are taking place in dozens of Italian cities on October 30 as part of a general strike called by the grassroots trade union USB. Participants are protesting against the rising cost of living, war, rearmament and the policies of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, ANSA English reports.

Thousands of workers, university students and high school students, and in some places also their parents, marched in Rome, Milan, Naples, Turin, Venice, Palermo and other cities. The demonstrations are being held amid an increased police presence due to fears of renewed violence.

Protests after unrest

According to the agency, unrest and looting involving young people occurred during protests in Milan on October 17–18. Last Saturday, protests also turned violent in Turin, Rome and Bologna.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Student groups La Rete della Conoscenza, Link - Coordinamento Universitario and Unione degli Studenti said they had joined workers protesting against high prices and policies of war and rearmament.

Statements by protest participants

The organizations noted that the day of protest coincides with an international mobilization of port workers at more than 40 ports in the Mediterranean and Europe. They are stopping work in protest against the arms trade, the militarization of infrastructure and the involvement of ports in military operations.

Protest participants also drew attention to rising housing rents, utility bills and prices of essential goods, while wages are losing purchasing power. In Naples, images of Meloni and Higher Education Minister Anna Maria Bernini were burned, while in Padua a photo of Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara was burned. As part of the protest, two containers of manure were unloaded near Turin City Hall.

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