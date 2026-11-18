On November 17, Ukrainian blogger and arbitrator Oleksandr Slobozhenko, who had previously been implicated in a journalistic investigation into tax evasion, was detained in Italy. The detention took place at the request of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine, which was relayed through Interpol.

According to reports, Slobozhenko was detained on November 17 at a hotel.

This was reported by sources at “Ukrainska Pravda” within law enforcement agencies.

As a reminder, Poland is introducing criminal liability for trash streams and online casino advertising.

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