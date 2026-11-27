Italy stated that it had not been informed about the Ukrainian operation in Benghazi, Libya, and had not coordinated it with Kyiv.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani made this statement while commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s remarks regarding coordination of actions with international partners.

Tajani emphasized that the Italian side had not received any reports regarding Ukraine’s actions in Libya, and that allies had not been involved in approving them. According to him, the Ukrainian president’s claims about prior coordination do not correspond to reality.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine cannot fail to respond to Russian vessels transporting weapons or posing a threat. The president emphasized that operations by Ukrainian forces in international waters or near the infrastructure of other states must be coordinated with partners.

Source: Sky TG24.

As a reminder, on November 22, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones in the Libyan port of Benghazi.

Also in Libya on November 22, a maritime drone struck the sanctioned supply vessel ASCALON, which was en route from Kaliningrad to the port of Benghazi, presumably carrying military equipment and technology for the Russian Federation’s “African Corps.”

The Ukrainian maritime drones that attacked the Russian corvette “Mercury” in Libya, may have been launched from Albanian territory or from the Libyan naval bases in Misrata and Zawia, which are under the control of the Government of National Unity in Tripoli, the French newspaper Le Monde reported.

Read us on