In the United States, federal authorities have charged Oklahoma resident Robin Martin with sending hundreds of letters containing white powder to officials ahead of the 2024 and 2026 elections. As The Guardian reports, he is accused of transmitting a false message and sending threatening communications.

The powder was yeast or flour

In a court document released on November 3, the FBI said the powders in the letters that had been tested turned out to be yeast or flour. However, not all of the mailings were fully tested.

Martin was expected to make his first court appearance in Oklahoma City that same day. Online records contained no information about an attorney who could comment on the case on his behalf.

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Investigation into letters across the country

Last month, federal authorities reported an investigation into letters containing “suspicious substances” that were sent to congressional offices and election authorities across the country. Recipients were urged to treat such mailings as potentially dangerous.

A message from the US Senate sergeant at arms obtained by the Associated Press said law enforcement officers were attempting to intercept additional letters. At the same time, it warned that some of the mailings may have reached their recipients. The FBI and the US Postal Inspection Service were investigating the cases.

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