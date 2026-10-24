According to France 24, a large counter-demonstration was organized in the French city of Orléans against the annual convention of the far-right National Rally. The party convention is taking place in Orléans, located south of Paris, amid rising tensions. France 24 published its report on the event on October 24, 2026.

Annual party convention

France 24 reports that one of the expected outcomes of the party convention is to be the official launch of Marine Le Pen's presidential campaign. Another expected outcome is the re-election of Jordan Bardella as leader of the National Rally.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the television channel, thousands of party supporters are expected to attend the annual convention. France 24 describes the organized counter-demonstration as large.

Preparations by local authorities

The counter-demonstration was organized as a protest against racism, fascism and imperialism. Local authorities are preparing for possible clashes between party supporters and counter-demonstration participants.

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