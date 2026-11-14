Authorities in the Russian region of Bashkortostan have officially acknowledged a decline in the number of residents willing to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense to participate in the war against Ukraine. This has led to a reduction in the budget for one-time payments to recruits from 13.6 billion to 12.6 billion rubles.

The decline in the number of people willing to fight is mentioned in the explanatory note to the republic’s draft budget for 2027–2028, dated November 11. The document states that funding for these payments is being cut precisely because of the decline in the number of citizens signing contracts with the Russian military.

At the same time, Bashkortostan remains the Russian region with the highest number of confirmed fatalities in the war against Ukraine. According to “Mediazona,” as of November 2026, 11,990 residents of the republic had been identified by name as having died. This represents nearly 0.3% of its population.

Bashkortostan ranked first among Russian regions in terms of confirmed casualties in September 2024 and has held that position ever since. In July 2026, it became the first region in Russia where the number of confirmed fatalities exceeded 10,000.

The republic’s financial problems further complicate the situation. In particular, income tax revenues fell by 38%, and in the first half of 2026, the budget ran a deficit of 17.1 billion rubles—nearly 71% of the full-year target.

Due to a lack of funds, local authorities are cutting spending on street lighting, have reduced regional payments to the families of fallen soldiers by a factor of 20, and have sold the remaining shares of Bashneft to Rosneft. In August, Bashkortostan’s head, Radiy Khabirov, acknowledged that, given the budget deficit, the government is forced to sell assets because borrowing on the market is expensive.

In St. Petersburg, due to the budget crisis, payments for enlisting in the military have been cut by nearly nine times.

In Russia, military service will be counted toward municipal seniority.