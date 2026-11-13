A complaint has been filed with Hungary’s Central Investigative Prosecutor’s Office against Péter Magyar over allegations of blackmail and violence in his relationship with his ex-wife, former Justice Minister Judit Varga. Polsat News reports, citing Hungarian media.

Appeal to the prosecutor’s office

The complaint was filed by Ilona Ékes, a former Hungarian parliamentarian from the Fidesz party. Judit Csűné Bertalan, head of the Védvonal legal aid organization, which, according to the source, was founded by Fidesz, told the MTI news agency that Magyar is accused of blackmail and violence in a relationship.

According to hvg.hu, the appeal is based on statements made by Varga this week before a parliamentary investigative committee. Ékes asked for a pre-trial investigation to be launched. According to the source, she also received documents and an audio recording dated January 2023.

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Claims about a recording and pressure

The appeal claims that in January 2023, Magyar allegedly recorded Varga in their shared home without her knowledge. According to the authors of the complaint, the politician later allegedly used the audio recording to blackmail his ex-wife, including during divorce proceedings.

The complaint also states that under pressure, Varga allegedly postponed the divorce and agreed to terms unfavorable to her, which caused financial losses. The authors of the appeal claim that prolonged pressure led to psychological terror and control in the marriage.

During the hearings of the parliamentary committee, Varga repeatedly mentioned her marriage to Magyar. According to Polsat News, she said that politicians from the Tisza party would also have to face what she called Péter Magyar’s hell. The source does not report that an investigation has been launched or that Magyar’s guilt has been established.

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