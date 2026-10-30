German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in Atlanta, United States, that European representatives will not appear in a group photograph with Russian Federation Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, representing the aggressor state, during the G20 foreign ministers' meeting. Anadolu Agency reported this on October 30.

Wadephul's statement

The German minister answered journalists' questions on the sidelines of the meeting in Georgia about whether he would take part in a group photo with Lavrov. According to him, the traditional group photograph will probably not take place at all.

Wadephul also said that European partners would not be photographed together with the Russian minister. He stressed that there can be no normality in relations with Russia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Start of the G20 meeting

The G20 foreign ministers' meeting began without the traditional group photograph. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, opening the first plenary session, called for international cooperation to respond to economic and geopolitical challenges.

Rubio described the current period as a moment of choice and said that interconnected economic and geopolitical crises pose serious threats to the foundations of the global economic order.

Read us on