In the United States, Senators Ron Wyden and Bernie Sanders sent letters to 10 major insurance companies with questions about their involvement in ending health insurance coverage for about 760,000 Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace enrollees. The Hill reports.

Letters to insurers

The letters were sent on Monday to the chief executive officers of the 10 largest ACA insurers, including Cigna and UnitedHealthcare. They were also signed by 11 other Democratic senators.

Wyden and Sanders questioned the companies' cooperation with President Donald Trump's administration as part of a campaign against alleged fraud. The senators said insurers joined the process without seeking clarification about the specific authorities on which CMS officials relied and without appealing to Congress on behalf of their customers.

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Criticism of verification criteria

According to the senators, the administration's actions were based on analyses that linked zero-premium plans and enrollees without insurance claims to possible fraud. Wyden and Sanders called those analyses partisan and discredited.

The senators claim that insurance companies sent enrollees unsolicited messages and, in some cases, asked them to confirm their Social Security numbers. People who did not respond were considered involved in fraud, after which their coverage was terminated.

The letters also raise the question of why insurers almost unanimously did not notify enrollees about significant premium increases before the open enrollment period for 2026. According to the senators, the companies had previously explained this by the complexity and cost of a new type of customer contact, as well as delays in the final determination of premiums. At the same time, they said, messages to verify enrollees were launched within several weeks or even days after Republicans' request.

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