Vanuatu has said that the presence of Chinese police in the country is expected to decrease over time following the conclusion of the Nakamal Agreement with Australia. This is stated in a joint statement by the governments of the two countries, ABC News Australia reports.

Police cooperation with China

The statement notes that Vanuatu’s arrangement with China on police cooperation has been in place for some time, has a limited term and is expected to be gradually wound down. At the same time, the Nakamal Agreement between Vanuatu and Australia is legally binding and has no expiry date.

The document also recognizes Australia as Vanuatu’s long-standing principal partner in policing. Vanuatu confirmed its commitment to prioritize requests for police cooperation with member states of the Pacific Islands Forum.

China has maintained a small group of instructors in Vanuatu to train police officers since 2023. Last month, Vanuatu’s Minister of Internal Affairs Andrew Napuat visited Beijing to renew the police cooperation agreement. The Chinese embassy has also provided Vanuatu Police with surveillance drones, motorcycles, patrol boats, uniforms, minibuses, riot-control equipment and equipment for a forensic laboratory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

First steps under the Nakamal Agreement

Last week, Vanuatu’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Johnny Koanapo discussed the implementation of the agreement in Canberra with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Minister for the Pacific Pat Conroy. The agreement was finally signed in June after several months of negotiations.

The priority areas for its implementation were identified as strengthening police cooperation, budget support, climate cooperation and assistance to Vanuatu communities affected by El Niño and volcanic ash. Australia also committed to launch two projects at an early stage of the agreement’s implementation in renewable energy and water supply for remote communities.

Australian Federal Police senior official David McLean told a parliamentary committee that the AFP team in Vanuatu, which currently consists of eight people, could almost double over the coming years. In response, Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat stressed that the government had not yet approved an increase in the number of Australian police officers in the country.

Read us on