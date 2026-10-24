In Tarnów, Poland, Civic Coalition MP Robert Wardzała, who was stopped by police while riding a bicycle without lights, plans to waive his parliamentary immunity. According to Interia Sport, during the check he showed his parliamentary ID and said that the procedure provided for parliamentarians should be applied.

Tarnów police spokesperson Joanna Dychtoń told Radio Kraków that officers smelled alcohol on the man during the check. According to her, law enforcement documented the incident but did not conduct an alcohol test because it concerned an infraction rather than a crime.

The MP's position

Wardzała later confirmed to a TVN24 journalist that he had been checked by police and had shown his parliamentary ID. When asked whether he had been under the influence of alcohol, the MP did not answer directly and said he would explain the situation.

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Dorota Łoboda, spokesperson for the Civic Coalition parliamentary club, told TVN24 that Wardzała intends to waive his immunity in order to be held accountable for riding without lights. According to her, the MP denies that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Sports career

Robert Wardzała previously competed in speedway and represented Unia Tarnów for most of his career. Together with the club, he won the Polish team championship twice, in 2004 and 2005. He ended his sports career in 2006. He was first elected as an MP in 2011 and regained his mandate following the 2023 election.

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