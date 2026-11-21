Poland intends to formally express its “extreme dissatisfaction” to Russia over the violation of its airspace on November 20. Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke about Warsaw’s reaction to the incident. According to him, Poland is currently awaiting appropriate action.

Sikorski noted that Poland is still waiting for final confirmation that the aircraft that crashed on its territory belong to Russia.

“Polish airspace and NATO airspace are one and the same. Of course, we will express our extreme dissatisfaction to the Russian side. We are awaiting confirmation of the indisputable facts,” Sikorski stated.

The minister added that “this issue will also be discussed in Brussels, both in military and political circles.”

The diplomat also noted that Russia is carrying out provocations and acts of sabotage not only in Poland. This is also happening in Germany, Denmark, and the Baltic states, and Russian drones repeatedly enter Romanian airspace. He called such actions “war” and “state terrorism,” adding that “this is completely at odds with what Putin tells the President of the United States.”

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski made these remarks to journalists, according to the Polish television channel TVN24.



Following the violation of Poland’s airspace, Tusk stated that difficult months lie ahead.

As a reminder, Donald Tusk convened an emergency meeting in response to the violation of Poland’s airspace.

Poland will investigate the airspace violation during Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Tusk said.

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