Researchers at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich suggest that motivation may decline after intense mental work due to the accumulation of glutamate in the prefrontal cortex.

Thirty-one volunteers participated in the experiment. They took memory tests, and the researchers compared the results of actual electrical brain stimulation with those of placebo stimulation. Changes in tissue chemistry were measured using magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

It turned out that electrical stimulation increased activity in the studied brain region and improved test results, but at the same time caused an increase in glutamate levels.

After the experiment, participants with higher concentrations of this substance were more likely to choose easier tasks with smaller rewards instead of more difficult but better-paid ones. According to the researchers, this may indicate a link between glutamate accumulation and motivational fatigue.

The study’s findings were published in the journal *Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences*. The scientists suggest that glutamate metabolism may become an important indicator in future studies of pathological exhaustion and in the search for treatments.

Source: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

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