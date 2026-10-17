The United Kingdom and Germany discussed joint defence programmes and strengthening industrial partnership at a meeting of the Ministerial Equipment and Capabilities Cooperation (MECC) group in London. The meeting at Lancaster House was hosted by UK Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard, while Germany was represented by State Secretary for Armaments and Innovation Jens Plötner.

Joint programmes and technologies

Senior officials, military leaders and representatives of the defence industries of both countries took part in the meeting. As the UK Ministry of Defence reports, they assessed the progress of joint programmes to develop defence capabilities and identified industrial priorities for further cooperation.

One of the key initiatives discussed was the Deep Precision Strike programme. It provides for the joint development of long-range strike capabilities. The British ministry noted that the initiative reflects the two countries’ intention to close critical capability gaps and strengthen NATO deterrence.

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Framework for cooperation

The talks were based on the Trinity House Agreement, signed in October 2024. It provides for bilateral cooperation in the air, land, maritime, cyber and space domains and operates within the broader Kensington Treaty, concluded in July 2025 as a strategic framework for UK-German relations.

After the meeting, Pollard and Plötner took part in a panel discussion at the German Embassy in London. The discussion also included Dr Philipp Kert, co-founder and CEO of the German defence technology company Hypersonica, and Alex Zino, Director of Business Development and Future Programmes at Rolls-Royce. Participants discussed progress in the defence industry and practical priorities for deepening cooperation.

MECC is part of a broader programme of UK-German engagement ahead of the EU-UK summit.

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