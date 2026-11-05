Vance has begun forming an alliance of Republicans dissatisfied with Trump ahead of the 2028 election, according to Fox News

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is trying to win the support of Republicans who have become disillusioned with Donald Trump’s policies but have not, however, abandoned the ideology of the MAGA movement.

According to sources, Vance plans to form a new political coalition ahead of the 2028 presidential election. The plan is to form an alliance of the “new right,” which would include Republicans who support the original principles of the MAGA movement—“America First.”

Among the key demands of this faction are an end to U.S. intervention in foreign conflicts, lowering the cost of living, and tightening control over the U.S. border.

Some voters are dissatisfied with Donald Trump’s foreign policy. In particular, they believe that the U.S. president is too closely aligned with Israel on international issues.

Some representatives of the right wing directly link a war with Iran to Israel’s influence in the Middle East and Trump’s personal relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At the same time, the source emphasizes that Vance does not plan to distance himself from Trump or sever his political ties with him.

His goal is to win over Republicans who continue to support the incumbent president but disagree with his foreign policy and feel betrayed by him.

“Vance is our candidate,” said an administration official, conveying the vice president’s key message to this segment of the electorate.

This was reported by Fox News Digital.

Prior to this, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance commented on the Republicans’ massive losses in the midterm congressional elections. He cited the war with Iran as the main reason for the defeat.

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