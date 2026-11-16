Vance has postponed his announcement regarding his candidacy for the 2028 U.S. presidential election — Axios

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has not yet decided whether to run for president. According to American journalists, he plans to make a decision after the New Year and may not announce it until late spring 2027, as his team is concerned about Donald Trump’s reaction.

Vance has not yet made a final decision on whether to run in the next presidential election. He is currently discussing the matter with his family, particularly with his wife, Usha, following the birth of their fourth child.

Axios sources emphasize that the timeline for making this decision was established even before the U.S. midterm congressional elections. Thus, the delay was not a direct consequence of the Republican Party’s defeat.

At the same time, the vice president’s relationship with the current president plays an important role in his plans. Vance’s team fears that launching a presidential campaign too early would divert attention from Donald Trump and irritate him.

Despite the uncertainty, Vance remains one of the leading potential contenders for the Republican Party’s nomination. His allies point to his established political infrastructure, extensive network of donors, and name recognition among voters.

In particular, Vance co-founded the Rockbridge network, which is seen as a potential foundation for funding a future campaign. In addition, he maintains ties with influential figures in the tech industry, including Peter Thiel, David Saks, and Elon Musk.

However, the results of the midterm elections have created additional challenges for the vice president’s political prospects. The Republicans’ defeat has strengthened the position of those within the party who advocate for a reevaluation of Donald Trump’s political course.

If he enters the presidential race, Vance will have to answer questions about the current administration’s decisions, particularly in the area of foreign policy.

One of the most controversial issues has been the war with Iran. According to Axios, in private conversations, Vance has spoken out against military conflict.

After the midterm elections, some members of the Republican Party interpreted his critical remarks about the war as an attempt to distance himself from Trump’s decision to attack Iran.

The U.S. president himself acknowledged that the vice president’s stance had caused discontent among some Republicans. At the same time, Trump emphasized that he personally is not among Vance’s critics and that their relationship has not suffered.

Meanwhile, within the Republican Party, other potential contenders for the 2028 presidential nomination are being discussed. In particular, Texas Senator Ted Cruz is preparing for a possible campaign. At the same time, many Republicans doubt that he will be able to pose serious competition to Vance.

Other possible candidates include U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, former Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

That said, Rubio has repeatedly stated that he would support Vance if he were to run. At the same time, some Republicans view the Secretary of State himself as a potentially serious rival to the vice president.

Ron DeSantis, commenting on the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections, called it an event nearly on the scale of “extinction,” according to Axios.

Earlier, Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the war in Iran was the reason for the Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections.

In the U.S., Florida Republican Congressman Randy Fine said he would not support Vice President J.D. Vance in the 2028 Republican presidential primaries.

President Donald Trump did not give a direct answer as to whether he would support Vice President J.D. Vance should he run in the 2028 presidential election.

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