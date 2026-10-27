US Vice President J.D. Vance, speaking at a campaign event in Howell, Michigan, said that Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed could allegedly lead and support participants in unrest in Detroit or New York. The Guardian reports.

Vance's statements in Michigan

Vance sought to link El-Sayed's political views to left-wing protests in Paris, which, according to the publication, resulted in thousands of detentions. The vice president described the protesters as crowds of masked people, including, he said, people from other countries. He also emphasized the Democratic candidate's ties to left-wing political commentator Hasan Piker.

According to Vance, the events in France allegedly demonstrate hatred, ingratitude and a desire to destroy rather than create. He claimed that these traits had supposedly “corrupted” El-Sayed. Donald Trump and his allies portrayed the French demonstrations as evidence of the dangers of immigration and the decline of Western civilization, although the protests began over the condition of schools and the rising cost of living.

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El-Sayed's and Democrats' response

El-Sayed, who could become the first Muslim in the US Senate if he wins, has previously faced attacks from Trump. The president called him a “jihadist,” accused him of supporting terrorists, and repeatedly used his middle name, Mohamed.

El-Sayed himself said at a rally that his opponents are trying to distract voters with references to his name and faith from issues involving fuel and food prices and access to doctors. Earlier, he responded to Vance's remarks about “terrible evil” by saying that the real evil is depriving people of medical care and affordable food.

Researchers cited by the publication believe that this midterm election campaign has been accompanied by the most concentrated wave of Islamophobic rhetoric in US politics since the period following the September 11 attacks. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy called such statements a coordinated campaign to delegitimize Muslim Americans as citizens and as people.

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