On November 25, it was reported that a court in Vietnam had sentenced a man to 21 years in prison for trafficking people to work in fraudulent call centers in Cambodia. Among the victims were two underage girls: they were forced to scam people online and were tortured if they refused. According to the UN, more than 300,000 people in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos have been forcibly recruited into such schemes.

The man was involved in human trafficking and helped criminal groups recruit workers for scam centers in Cambodia. The criminal scheme was exposed following events in 2024. At that time, the man lured people with promises of stable jobs abroad. However, upon arrival, they were handed over to a criminal group that controlled the fraud centers.

Among the victims were two teenage girls. Instead of the promised jobs, they were forced to participate in online fraud. When the girls refused to comply, they were tortured. After their release, the victims turned to Blue Dragon specialists for help. The organization helped them file reports with the police and represented their interests during the trial. In total, the case involved four instances of human trafficking.

Human rights activists also reported that they will continue to assist the girls. In particular, they will receive psychological support and will be able to undergo vocational training.

Why a 21-Year Prison Sentence Is a Harsh Punishment

According to a study by the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, which is based on Vietnamese court records, the average prison sentence in human trafficking cases involving work in such centers is about 12.8 years. Therefore, a 21-year prison sentence for the recruiter is a significantly harsher punishment than is typically imposed in such cases.

At the same time, this case reveals only a fraction of a massive problem. According to estimates by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the U.S. Institute of Peace, more than 300,000 people have been trafficked or forcibly recruited into fraudulent schemes in Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, among the people found in such centers in Southeast Asia were citizens of at least 80 countries and territories. In Myanmar alone, in 2023, the number of people who may have been forced to engage in online fraud was estimated at at least 120,000.

How Scam Centers Operate

Scam centers are complexes where people are forced to defraud internet users. Criminals often offer victims jobs abroad, promising good pay and assistance with relocation. But upon arrival, people find themselves under the control of criminal groups. They may be held by force, threatened, subjected to ransom demands from their relatives, or resold between different centers.

Recruitment has become a distinct part of this criminal enterprise. Some gang members scout for people and organize their transportation, while others oversee the operations of the fraud teams. According to the FATF—an international organization that combats money laundering—such networks combine human trafficking, online fraud, and the laundering of criminal proceeds.

People at these centers are forced to work according to pre-established schemes. One of the most common is investment fraud. Criminals meet potential victims online, gain their trust, and sometimes even feign romantic relationships. They then offer to have the victim invest money through fake trading platforms. At first, the victim is shown fake profits to convince them that the investments are successful. Then they demand new transfers. When the victim tries to withdraw the money, they’re told they need to make additional payments or face other obstacles. In reality, the funds are already under the scammers’ control.

Where Do the Victims’ Funds Go?

The financial system of such groups is not limited to a single account or country. According to the FATF, money can be deposited into bank accounts held by straw men, e-wallets, or directly in cryptocurrency. It is then transferred through other accounts, payment services, and P2P platforms to conceal the funds’ true origin.

In Southeast Asia, criminal networks actively use the USDT stablecoin on the TRON blockchain. Some fraudulent schemes even operate their own cryptocurrency exchange points. In addition, intermediaries offer to exchange digital assets for fiat currency via Telegram, bypassing standard customer verification procedures. One example illustrating the scale of such operations is the KK Park fraud ring in Myanmar. Analysts at Chainalysis, who investigated crypto wallets linked to the scheme, discovered inflows of over $100 million from fraud victims. The funds then went through several stages of money laundering before being withdrawn.

A separate issue is the speed of transfers. According to Thai authorities, in some schemes, money can travel from the victim’s account to the point of withdrawal from the financial system in as little as 3–5 minutes. At the same time, it takes people an average of about 20 hours to realize they’ve been scammed. Even shutting down a single fraud center doesn’t always stop the criminal network. According to Cambodian authorities, following operations against large complexes, some groups have shifted to small, mobile teams. They can operate out of rented apartments, hotels, cafes, and even vehicles.

The FATF emphasizes that to combat such schemes, it is necessary to prosecute not only those who directly defraud people, but also the organizers, recruiters, and financial intermediaries. At the same time, it is important to view people who have been forcibly recruited into fraud schemes primarily as victims of human trafficking. According to estimates by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, total losses from fraudulent operations in East and Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in 2025 could range from $88.3 billion to $114.1 billion. The human rights organization Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation reported on the verdict.

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