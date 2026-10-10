Argentina’s Supreme Court has temporarily restored restrictions on foreign ownership of agricultural land, suspending the repeal of the land law carried out by President Javier Milei through Emergency Decree 70/2023. The decision was made on Friday as part of a separate lawsuit, Buenos Aires Times reports.

Return of the 2011 restrictions

Law 26,737, adopted in 2011, stipulated that the share of rural land owned by foreigners could not exceed 15% nationwide. Separate restrictions also applied at the provincial and municipal levels. After coming to power in 2023, Milei repealed these provisions through Article 154 of the emergency decree.

The court has now suspended the application of this article pending further consideration of the case. In practice, this means the return of the legal regime established by the 2011 law for the duration of the court proceedings.

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Environmental and Indigenous lawsuit

The new lawsuit was filed by the Árbol de Pie environmental association, two Indigenous communities, and former Río Negro provincial legislator María Magdalena Odarda. The plaintiffs cited the need to protect the environment and the rights of Indigenous peoples.

The court noted that the case concerns issues of protection from environmental damage and justified the temporary measure by the need to ensure effective judicial protection and avoid irreparable harm. At the same time, the decision does not mean final support for the plaintiffs’ arguments: a lower court must determine whether they have standing to sue and consider the request for an interim measure.

Previous dispute

Ten days earlier, the Supreme Court restored the validity of Milei’s decree, rejecting a lawsuit by an association of 1982 Malvinas Islands war veterans because it lacked proper plaintiff status. According to a 2025 report by the CONICET and University of Buenos Aires Land Observatory, foreigners own about 5% of Argentina’s territory, while in some areas this figure already exceeds the legal limit of 15%.

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