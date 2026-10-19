On October 15, India’s Supreme Court asked the country’s Election Commission to respond to allegations that a large number of citizens eligible to vote were excluded during the revision of voter lists. The Japan Times reported this amid protests in New Delhi and demands by opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Critics say that the updating of electoral registers, carried out once every 20 years, could unfairly disenfranchise millions of voters and harm the opposition. At the same time, the publication notes that evidence for these claims remains unclear. Additional attention to the situation was drawn by a report in the Indian Express: according to it, Kumar did not take into account objections from two other Election Commission members regarding the procedure.

Protests and detentions in the capital

The Indian government responded to a new wave of protests with mass detentions, the arrests of leaders of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), and partial restrictions in the capital. Central areas of New Delhi remained under heightened security for more than a week, with restrictions on public gatherings. Some roads near one of the busiest shopping districts were reopened over the weekend, but barricades and thousands of security personnel remained in the city.

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CJP founder Abhijit Dipke told ANI that the prolonged detention of two organization leaders was an attempt at intimidation. “However, we will not be intimidated and we will not back down,” he said.

Authorities’ response and procedural changes

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has repeatedly supported the Election Commission and the revision of the registers. Officially, the procedure is intended to remove deceased persons, duplicates, and people ineligible to vote from the lists. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused protesters of using young people for “politics of chaos” and said their goal was allegedly not electoral reform.

The Election Commission has recently announced several procedural changes: it agreed to publish meeting minutes, eased certain voter verification requirements, extended deadlines for appealing exclusions in Delhi and Maharashtra state, and established a group to review registration software. People excluded during previous revisions may apply to be reinstated on the lists. The Supreme Court had previously allowed the register revision to continue.

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