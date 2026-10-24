Spain’s Supreme Court has ordered the Minister of the Presidency and Justice, Félix Bolaños, and Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares to provide the names of 163,020 new citizens whose voting rights have been temporarily suspended. The documents must be submitted by 15:00 Madrid time on October 28, 2026, The Rio Times reports.

Voter data and possible sanctions

These are people entered in the register of overseas voters and naturalized under the 2022 law known as the “grandchildren’s law.” The law allows descendants of Spaniards who fled the dictatorship to apply for Spanish citizenship. A significant proportion of these people live outside Spain.

The court warned the ministers of a possible personal fine of €1,000 for each of them if they fail to comply with the ruling. It also noted that failure to meet the requirement could lead to a criminal investigation.

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Temporary restriction of voting rights

The court temporarily suspended the voting rights of these new citizens while it reviews a government directive that provided they met the criteria for descendants of exiles. Only those with a consular certificate confirming an ancestor’s exile will be able to take part in the November 29 vote. Interested parties were given five days to file objections.

Election calendar

Parliamentary elections in Spain are scheduled for November 29, 2026. Parties may submit candidate lists until October 26, and the official publication of the lists will take place on October 28 — the same day the court-imposed deadline expires. All 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies will be allocated, with 176 seats required for a majority.

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